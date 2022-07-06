EWU Board of Trustees Names Officers for 2022-23

Jay Manning, BOT Chair

The Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees (BOT) has named new officers for the 2022-2023 academic year, including Jay J. Manning, who was unanimously elected to serve as board chair, and Vicki Wilson, who will serve as vice chair. 

Manning was originally appointed to the board in November 2014. An EWU alumnus, Manning is in his second term on the university’s governing body. Manning previously served six years as the director of the Washington State Department of Ecology, and from 2009-2011 was chief of staff for former Gov. Christine Gregoire.  He is currently a partner with the Cascadia Law Group in Olympia, where he focuses on environmental and energy issues.

Wilson will serve as vice chair. Originally appointed to the board in 2012, Wilson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Eastern in 1981. Wilson is a software engineering manager for North Wind Solutions in Richland. She is a Class V Leadership Tri-Cities graduate.

Vicki Wilson, BOT Vice Chair

The BOT’s upcoming term will also include a new student trustee, Jessica Doner, an EWU student majoring in computer science with a focus in cybersecurity, who was recently appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee. 

Doner was born and raised in Spokane, and graduated from Ferris High School in 2009. In her free time, she enjoys competing in cybersecurity competitions, playing computer games, such as Minecraft and League of Legends, debugging code in the computer science tutor lab and hanging out with the cyber security club at the Saranac Commons.

Jessica Doner, BOT Student Trustee

Doner says she’s excited to serve on the BOT and give back to the community: “There are many amazing people at Eastern who have advocated for me and made me feel like my point of view was being heard and valued, and I hope this position allows me to do the same for others.”

The Board of Trustees works with EWU’s president to set the strategic direction of the university and to help ensure that EWU is academically and financially accountable and successful. 

Visit the Board Members webpage to learn more about the people who serve in these vital roles.

