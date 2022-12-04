Three Ways to Get DEI and Anti-racism Training Done in December

Home » Three Ways to Get DEI and Anti-racism Training Done in December

Kim Davis, senior director for Diversity & Inclusion, provides user-friendly options for completing this required training by the end of the year.

We are pleased to report that in just three months, we are at 38.4 percent of all employees completing the required DEI and Anti-Racism Training. This equates to well over 1,200 employees. Thank you for your efforts to comply with State of Washington requirements for employees of public universities.

Our goal is for as many employees as possible to complete DEI and Anti-Racism Training by the end of the December 2022. We want to share a few ways you can still meet this requirement by the end of the year.

1) Online Get Inclusive
DEI for the Workplace (60-75 minutes) HERE. Just block an hour on your schedule, and complete this very informative and helpful online training.

2) In-Person with Live Zoom Option
Tuesday, Dec. 20 Diversity Essentials:
Diversity for the Workplace (Expanded)
Presented by Kim Davis, senior director for Diversity & Inclusion.

Come for an expanded version of Diversity for the Workplace, which offers more table discussion, AND meets the requirement for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Anti-Racism training for all employees.

Tuesday, Dec. 20
Noon – 1:30 p.m.
Center for Inclusive Excellence, Showalter 114 and available live via Zoom.

Register HERE Once we receive your registration, we will send you an Outlook Calendar invite with in-person and Zoom information.

3) Departmental Training
By request, we can set up a departmental training and meet with an entire department or division at one time. To request training during the month of December, please contact Kim Davis at kdavis2@ewu.edu.

