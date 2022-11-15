‘Thanks-for-Giving Tuesday’ Rallies Eagles to Make a Difference

The Eastern Washington University community is taking a different approach to Giving Tuesday this year.

Thanks-for-Giving Tuesday 2022 runs through Dec. 2, providing multiple ways for our campus community to show gratitude by coming together to make life better for children, families, seniors and EWU students who are struggling during this time of runaway inflation and increased need.

While EWU will continue to gratefully accept gifts in support of scholarships and other university needs, our students, faculty and staff will be out in full force to raise food, school supplies and toys – and to also make some thank-a-thon calls to thank those who do so much for us.

Please support this Eastern Eagle community effort by helping with the following project(s):

Food Drive: A campus-wide food drive will support Second Harvest’s hunger-relief efforts. In our community, Second Harvest provides food to stock the shelves of the Cheney Food Bank, Feed Cheney and the EWU Student Food Pantry.

Donations of shelf-stable food items will be collected via special boxes located in Showalter, Tawanka, and Hargreaves halls, the JFK Library, PUB and URC and in boxes placed in residence halls.

Donors wishing to provide a cash donation, can give to the EWU Food Pantry.

Toy Drive: This EWU community effort will raise toys so that children from low-income families can experience the joy of the holiday season.

Donations of new unwrapped toys for infants, girls and boys will be collected on the Cheney campus inside the Veterans Resource Center and other campus locations listed below to support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots drive, now in its 75th year. At the Catalyst building in Spokane, boxes will be available to collect toys for families helped by the Spokane Domestic Violence Coalition.

Here are the locations for the Toys for Tots Collection Boxes in Cheney:

Communications Building, first floor

Computer and Engineering Building, first floor

Hargreaves Hall, first floor

Martin/Williamson Hall, first floor

Patterson Hall, first floor, facing PUB

PE Classroom Building, first floor

Showalter, Room 122

Senior Hall, first floor

Sutton Hall, first floor

Donors, alumni and others who wish to support this drive with a cash gift, can donate to the Poynter Scholarship, which helps single parents with children, or make a gift to the Veterans Resource Center.

School Supplies Drive: Eastern has partnered with Communities in Schools and Unity in the Community to provide school supplies for children from households that cannot afford that expense. Donations of new school supplies can be made in the Foundation Office, inside Hargreaves Hall, and inside the PUB, on the second floor. Donations of schools supplies will also be accepted at the Washington University Alumni engagement zone in lot P-12 during the last football game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Supporters interested in making a financial contribution, can make a gift to the Eagle Strong scholarship fund or help out a future teacher by giving to any of the Education Department scholarship funds at ewu.edu/give.

Thankathon: EWU representatives will make calls to thank supporters who have made a gift during the past year, and throughout the challenging pandemic. This is not an ask, but an opportunity to personally thank the people who make a difference at EWU.

If you have any questions or comments, please call Linda Safford, director of annual giving, at 509.359.4324 or email to lsafford@ewu.edu.