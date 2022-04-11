C-STEM Open House to Showcase Student Mural, Office Updates

An open house event inside Eastern’s C-STEM administrative offices will celebrate both recent renovations and the debut of a student-made mural. The large-scale work powerfully captures the spirit of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics disciplines the college represents.

The 14-by-10-foot mural, located inside the dean’s office in the Computer and Engineering Building, was created by Clare McGraw, a visual communication design major at EWU. McGraw completed the work in fall 2021as her senior project.

Eastern faculty, students and staff are invited to stop by to see the mural, along with other office updates, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, in CEB 319.

Sarah Strong, undergraduate and graduate services administrator for C-STEM, said everyone was impressed with McGraw’s approach to the project. McGraw spent long hours over several months gathering feedback while creating, finalizing and implementing her design. The finished work, comprised of four printed sections of vinyl, was then meticulously installed to ensure perfect alignment.

As a result of McGraw’s comprehensive approach, the eye-catching mural encapsulates each of the disciplines included within Eastern’s College of STEM, says Strong. “[McGraw] showed immense professionalism in the creative process and was able to incorporate all of the feedback we provided. We’re so happy with the final product.”

C-STEM open house schedule: