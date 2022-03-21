Ivy Leadership Academy Draws area High School Students

Home » Ivy Leadership Academy Draws area High School Students

The Ivy Leadership Academy, a conference for high school students grades 10-12, recently attracted 75 students from high schools around the Spokane and Cheney school districts.

The academy is designed to empower students with the tools needed for personal and professional life and career success.

The students gathered inside the PUB to participate in workshops focused on developing leadership skills, professional networking and enhancing self-esteem. Following the workshops students attended a luncheon where they interacted with campus and community role models. With a focus on the future, participants are encouraged to consider future educational and career goals.

Stephanie Vigil, Anchor KHQ News, provided a passionate presentation followed by a stirring keynote address by Kiantha Duncan, Spokane Chapter President of the NAACP.

Conference participants were entertained by Ballet Folklorico de Aztlán and members of the Sigma Lambda Beta Fraternity. After a delicious lunch, participants enjoyed an EWU resource fair, fun photo booths, a visit from SWOOP and “to go” dessert table.

The Ivy Academy received support from the American Association of University Women (AAUW), EWU Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, EWU Admissions, Dreis Accounting Services, and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Psi Nu Omega Chapter.

For questions about our program, please contact Marilyn Dreis, ODEI E/A to VP and Director of Diversity Programs, at mdreis@ewu.edu.

