Inclement Weather Reminder

With winter weather arriving early this year, students, faculty and staff should take a few minutes to make sure they’re familiar with the university’s emergency protocols.

Staff should also review the policies relating to procedures and leave during inclement weather.

The Suspended Operations Policy only applies if the president or her designee declares the closure of the university. For classified employees, the Collective Bargaining Agreement between Eastern Washington University and the Washington Federation of State Employees, article 32.9 includes further provisions related to suspended operations.

Students and staff – please note that closure of the university will apply to the Cheney and all Spokane campuses. Also of note, the University Recreation Center on the Cheney Campus will remain open, subject to available staffing. Please visit ewu.edu/emergency for full details, resources and an FAQ on how the university makes its decision to open/close during inclement weather.

If employees request to leave or not report to work because they have concerns regarding the weather or driving conditions, employees must take vacation leave, compensatory time, if applicable, or leave without pay.

Supervisors, please ensure that notify your employees whether they are or may be considered essential personnel during periods of suspended operations. In addition, meet with your faculty and/or staff to review the policy to ensure they understand the procedure to follow if Suspended Operations is invoked.

If you haven’t done so already, faculty, staff and students should sign up for EWU alerts and check the Snow Line (359.SNOW) during poor weather conditions or when suspended operation has been declared.

Employees, if you have any questions, please contact your assigned Human Resource Associate.