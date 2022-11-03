EWU Trustee Michael Finley Steps Down

Eastern Washington University Board of Trustee (BOT) Michael Finley has resigned from his position on the board, effective immediately.

Michael Finley

In a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee, Finley cited personal reasons for his departure, adding, “It’s been an honor serving the university and its community.”

Finley was first appointed in 2014 to complete the term of a former trustee who passed away. He was then reappointed in 2015 to a six-year term. Finley’s second term was set to expire Sept. 30, 2027.

In an announcement to the other BOT members, Jay Manning, the board’s current chair, urged fellow trustees to support Finley in his decision. “I hope you will reach out to him to wish him the best and to let him know that we will miss him.”

Born and raised in Inchelium, Washington, Finley is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and is a two-time chairman of the Colville Business Council.

He earned his BA degree in American Indian studies and history (‘03) and a master’s degree in history (‘05) from Eastern. He has received numerous awards for his academic and professional achievements.

Trustees on the board work with EWU’s President to set the strategic direction of the university and help ensure the university is academically and financially accountable, while striving to help students succeed. Please visit the board’s website to learn more about the board and how you can apply to serve on the EWU Board of Trustees.

