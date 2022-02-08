EWU Students Capture Spokane Cybersecurity Competition Once Again

For the second consecutive year, Eastern Washington University computer science students have captured the Spokane Mayor’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition.

Students from EWU, Gonzaga, Whitworth and North Idaho College gather for the Spokane Mayor’s Cup.

Held Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Catalyst in Spokane’s University District, the event involved teams from area colleges who were challenged to be the first to solve a cybersecurity puzzle presented in a Capture the Flag (CTF) format.

The Mayor’s Cup is focused on developing cybersecurity talent in the greater Spokane region to help meet the growing demand for skilled workers in this growing field.

EWU students preparing for the cup competition.

EWU student teams finished one-two in the upper division category to claim the trophy. The top team included Jessica Doner, Amy Washington, Jackson Wesley, Parker Groop and Sean O’Dowd.

Spokane Mayor’s Cup trophy stays with EWU

“I am very proud and happy for our students, as the knowledge gained from this kind of event is invaluable,” says Stu Steiner, EWU assistant professor of computer science & electrical engineering. “Even more impressive is the fact the questions they answered were written by industry professionals using real-world data.”

The success of the Eastern team(s) comes as the university is emerging as a statewide leader in preparing students for the estimated 10,000 job openings in the critical cybersecurity field. EWU also recently received federal designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (NCAE-C).

Also, on March 11, EWU’s Eastern Edge forum will focus on the emerging threat of cyber-attacks, and the infrastructure that private and public entities will need to protect their digital and physical assets.

The event, CYBERSECURITY: Defending the Digital Horizon, will feature an expert panel discussion, followed by roundtable breakout sessions.