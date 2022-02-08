EWU Students Capture Spokane Cybersecurity Competition Once Again

Home » EWU Students Capture Spokane Cybersecurity Competition Once Again

For the second consecutive year, Eastern Washington University computer science students have captured the Spokane Mayor’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition.

Students from EWU, Gonzaga, Whitworth and North Idaho College gather for the Spokane Mayor’s Cup.

Held Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Catalyst in Spokane’s University District, the event involved teams from area colleges who were challenged to be the first to solve a cybersecurity puzzle presented in a Capture the Flag (CTF) format.

The Mayor’s Cup is focused on developing cybersecurity talent in the greater Spokane region to help meet the growing demand for skilled workers in this growing field.

EWU students preparing for the cup competition.

EWU student teams finished one-two in the upper division category to claim the trophy. The top team included Jessica Doner, Amy Washington, Jackson Wesley, Parker Groop and Sean O’Dowd.

Spokane Mayor’s Cup trophy stays with EWU

“I am very proud and happy for our students, as the knowledge gained from this kind of event is invaluable,” says Stu Steiner, EWU assistant professor of computer science & electrical engineering. “Even more impressive is the fact the questions they answered were written by industry professionals using real-world data.”

The success of the Eastern team(s) comes as the university is emerging as a statewide leader in preparing students for the estimated 10,000 job openings in the critical cybersecurity field. EWU also recently received federal designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (NCAE-C).

Also, on March 11, EWU’s Eastern Edge forum will focus on the emerging threat of cyber-attacks, and the infrastructure that private and public entities will need to protect their digital and physical assets.

The event, CYBERSECURITY: Defending the Digital Horizon, will feature an expert panel discussion, followed by roundtable breakout sessions.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University