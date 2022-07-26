EWU Part of Statewide Move to Common App

The Washington State Council of Presidents has announced that all of Washington’s public, four-year colleges and universities have joined the Common App. The application option is expected to be available for applicants this fall.

The app will allow students and families to have the option of completing a single admissions application that is good for all of the state’s public, four-year institutions for admissions beginning in the fall of 2023.

The Common App is a college application platform used by over 900 universities and more than three

million applicants, teachers, counselors and advisors across all 50 United States and around the world

each year.

According to the Council of Presidents (COP), utilizing Common App reflects a continual commitment by the higher education sector to work together to reduce barriers to college and increase the college going culture in Washington.

Working together, COP partners have implemented holistic admissions reviews, permanently moved to test optional admission policies and engaged in admission initiatives to reach students who may not have considered college.

EWU also participates in the Guaranteed Admissions Program, a college-going initiative for students in participating high schools in the state of Washington. Through this program, Eastern guarantees admission to students in the state with a cumulative high school GPA of 3.0 or higher.

In addition to Eastern Washington University, COP members include Central Washington University, Western Washington University, the University of Washington, Washington State University and The Evergreen State College.