EWU Named a 2022-2023 College of Distinction

Institution recognized for its high-impact approach to education

Eastern Washington University has been recognized for its commitment to helping undergraduate students learn, grow and succeed by Colleges of Distinction, a nationally trusted resource guide for college-bound students.

The honor recognizes Eastern as a ’22-’23 College of Distinction (CoD) ― a designation that includes acknowledgement as a state of Washington and public CoD. EWU has also received specialized recognition in business, education, engineering, nursing and career development.

“This is an achievement that shows Eastern has created a truly unique learning environment where students not only earn their college degree and valuable life experience, but they also participate in innovative learning opportunities,” says Jonathan Anderson, EWU provost and vice president for academic affairs. “This is more than a ranking. This shows Eastern is fully invested in the success of our students.”

The annual process of selecting the nation’s Colleges of Distinction requires that institutions adhere to four distinctions—engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes. This process also includes a review of each institution’s first-year student experience, as well as its general education program, strategic plan, alumni success, satisfaction measures and more.

“When we focus all of our attention on how schools stack up against one another, we lose track of what really matters: the students themselves,” says Wes Creel, founder of Colleges of Distinction. “Every student has individual needs and their own environment in which they’re most likely to thrive. We want to extend our praise to the schools that prioritize and cater to students’ goals. We’re inspired by the ways in which EWU immerses students in their fields, all while fostering a welcoming community that will support them through and beyond their college years.”

Examples of those innovative learning opportunities at EWU include the First Year Experience (FYE), service and community-based learning programs, diversity initiatives, interdisciplinary programs, undergraduate research, capstone projects and internships.

About Colleges of Distinction

