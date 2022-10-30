EWU Mourns Passing of John Neace

From EWU Provost Jonathan Anderson:

Dear Eastern community members,

John Neace

It is with deep sadness that I inform you of the passing of John Neace, director of Interdisciplinary Studies. John started at Eastern more than 20 years ago, and with his help, many students found a way to graduate and become strong alumni and community members.

John was a consummate professional and an even better human being. He was implicitly trusted and loved by many on our campus. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and friends.

If you or someone you know is impacted or may be experiencing feelings of anxiety or grief, help is available:

Take care of yourself and of each other.

Sincerely, Jon.

(Editor’s Note: We will share information about a memorial service as details are made available.)