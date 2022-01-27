EWU Launches President’s Leadership Development Program

Helping students become leaders of the future has always been at the core of Eastern Washington University ‘s instructional mission. But what about creating a new generation of leaders for EWU itself?

Interim President David May is pleased to initiate a President’s Leadership Development Program (LDP) to encourage and support those Eastern employees with the talent, potential and passion to become the future leaders of the university.

This program will begin with a limited cohort in March and include five all-day Friday sessions before concluding in June. It is open to all full-time employees (classified, exempt, PSE, Lecturers and faculty of all ranks). There is no cost.

“The goal will be to explore different leadership characteristics at the individual level and to gain a deeper understanding of the university, its workings as an organization, and the broader environment for higher education,” says May.

The program, modeled after similar programs at other universities, will be facilitated by Brian Levin-Stankevich. Additional information and an application/nomination form may be found at www.ewu.edu/ldp.

The deadline for consideration is Feb. 18.

