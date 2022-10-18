EWU Homecoming a Resounding Success

A festive week buoyed by spectacular weather made for a great Eagle Family Homecoming on Oct. 10-16.

From the traditional bed races to the annual bonfire and even the car bash fundraiser on campus, there was something for everyone. And it all culminated with the Red Turf Royalty event Friday night, held at the ice rink inside the recreation center, and a boisterous atmosphere at the homecoming game on Saturday.

“Eagle Family Homecoming 2022 was a HUGE success and I cannot thank our students, community members and alumni enough for showing up, being engaged and bringing the energy that carried on throughout the whole week!,” says Kelsey Hatch-Brecek, director of Alumni Relations at EWU.

Hatch-Brecek pointed out that planning is already underway for 2023, as it will mark the 100th homecoming celebration for the university.

Here’s a photo gallery of some of the week’s key events!