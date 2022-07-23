EWU Dental Hygiene Students Help Native American Youth Explore Dental Careers

Home » EWU Dental Hygiene Students Help Native American Youth Explore Dental Careers

Eastern Washington University students helped out at a summer health career exploration program to give 15 Native American Na’ha’shnee student scholars an insider’s view of the dental hygiene profession.

Brianna Silva, who will graduate with the class of 2023, is among 12 EWU dental hygiene students who worked with high school students during the WSU-organized career exploration program.

Students from EWU Dental Hygiene and University of Washington Regional Initiatives in Dental Education (RIDE) worked cooperatively to provide Native American scholars, in grades 9-12, with a chance to learn more about education and career opportunities in these fields.

The July 20-visit was sponsored by the Na’ha’shnee STEAM Health Institute through WSU Spokane Native American Health Sciences on the Spokane campus. 

The EWU/UW team taught the visiting students about composite fillings, sutures, alginate impressions, and the ultrasonic and hand scaling of teeth. In addition, the scholars participated in a virtual panel consisting of Native American and Native Alaskan dental personnel, including dental therapists.

The Na’ha’shnee STEAM Health Institute aims to connect Native American students with information about research and learning opportunities in health sciences and science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) that can lead to careers in those fields.

The visit was a good fit with the RIDE program, a collaboration with the University of Washington and EWU. The main goal of RIDE is to increase the number of DDS graduates from UW who will choose to practice in rural and underserved communities in Washington state. 

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University