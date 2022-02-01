EWU, Cheney Campus Scores a New Bus Plaza

The new Eagle Station, which will include wind barriers, heat and real time digital screens, is projected to open by mid-February. The station will make the wait time easier and more comfortable for the many people who already travel by bus from Cheney to Spokane.

Construction was ongoing since the project broke ground in August 2021.

“It’s exciting, really. I would love not having to stress about what time my bus is coming. The heaters sound so cool. I used to freeze while waiting for the bus!” says Alisyn Waite, a Creative Writing MFA student.

On top of servicing veteran bus riders, Eagle Station will encourage others to leave their cars at home, helping to improve air quality and reduce traffic congestion. As before, Eastern students, faculty and staff in Spokane can leave their cars at either the South Hill or Jefferson Park and Ride and hop on the bus to Cheney.

“Transit is a critical part of making sure we reduce barriers and provide access to transportation to everyone,” says Representative Marcus Riccelli of the 3rd Legislative District, in a promotional video released by Spokane Regional Transit.

D-Mcp Construction started work on the $1.3 million bus station project last August. The project is funded by the state legislature through the Regional Mobility Grant Program.

The station, painted proud Eagle red and featuring the Eagle logo, will provide approximately 1500-square feet of covered waiting area.

Eagle station is slated for a ribbon-cutting ceremony this spring when weather – and pandemic – conditions are better.