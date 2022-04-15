Eastern’s 24th Annual Diversity and Inclusion Week Begins on Monday

Diversity and Inclusion Week, held April 18-22, is not just about celebrating Eastern’s diversity. It also aims to foster a culture of respect, integrity and inclusiveness. This year’s theme, “We’re Stronger Together”, features an eye-catching logo created by Sela Tran, a senior in visual communications, a daylong festival and other engaging events.

“This work of supporting students of all identities is incredibly important,” says Kim Davis, senior director for Diversity and Inclusion at EWU.

This year’s Diversity and Inclusion Week will feature 16 different events catering to a wide range of interests.

The Office for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion is also working hard to ensure that the week’s events are accessible to everyone. There will be events on both the Cheney and Spokane campuses, so people will have many different options to participate. Zoom links and the full Diversity and Inclusion week schedule are available online. Free food, beverages, and this year’s “We’re Stronger Together” T- shirts will be available at most events.

Kicking off Diversity and Inclusion Week will be the keynote address from Charlie Duranona, an EWU Alumnus who is outreach coordinator for the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center in Spokane. Duranona is a first-generation Cuban-American and a military veteran himself. “He has a lot of great things to say,” says Davis. The address will be noon-1 p.m., Monday, April 18.

There are some exciting changes this year with the Diversity Festival, which is usually the most attended event on campus. For the first time, outside vendors will participate by selling a wide variety of items. The vendors come from multicultural backgrounds and some of their products are representative of their own cultures. Look for the multicultural “pop-up” shops 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Thursday, April 21, on the campus mall.

This year’s celebration also coincides with the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The library will be showing the movie The Rise of the Wahine at 3 p.m., on Thursday, April 2. Afterwards, there will be a panel discussion on gender equality in sports.

Davis would like to remind everyone that there are many opportunities to learn and grow.

“I’ve been doing this for a very long time and I’ve seen people change, I’ve seen those people that are combative and then three years later, after workshops and education, they come back as the biggest advocate for equity,” she says. “It’s never too late to learn.”

Upcoming Schedule of Events.

Monday, April 18

Noon-1 p.m. D & I Week Keynote Address presented by Charlie Duranona

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Women’s and Gender Education (WAGE) Center presents Make Your Own “Quaranzine” with Lisa Logan

5 p.m.- 6 p.m. Catalyst Building Diversity & Inclusion Week Tabling

Tuesday, April 19

Noon-1 p.m. Multicultural Center and Pride Center present Cultural Cooking

3-4:30 p.m. 50th Anniversary of Title IX film presentation of Rise of the Wahine

Wednesday, April 20

9 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. First-Generation Latinx Students: A presentation and student panel discussion facilitated by Darlene Maria, M.Ed.

11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Speed Relating: Building community through coffee and conversation

4- 6 p.m. Multicultural Center and Pride Center present Game Night

6-7 p.m. Catalyst Building Guest Lecture: Leadership and Inclusion presented by Heidi Schnebly, PhD

Thursday, April 21

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Diversity Festival with multicultural pop-up shops, food and entertainment

3 – 4:30 p.m. 50th Anniversary of Title IX panel discussion of the film Rise of the Wahine

6 – 7 p.m. Spokane guest lecture presented by Lance Kissler and the Human Rights Commission

7 – 8 p.m. Spokane guest lecture about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Issues in Human Resources presented by Kim Davis and Stephanie Bradley

Friday, April 22

8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Family Friendly Career Advising