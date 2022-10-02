Eagle Family Homecoming 2022 Has Something for Everyone

Updated Oct. 4. We are excited to have the full participation of students, faculty and staff for Homecoming. Check out the message to faculty and staff that is posted below…and let’s get registered and get ready for some fun competition!

Homecoming Week, Oct. 10-16, has a calendar packed full of activities and competitions that offer a wide range of ways to have fun with friends and get to know new people.

This year, Eastern has plenty of team activities for students, faculty and staff – so start recruiting and registering your teams now! (There be a meeting for Team Challenge captains at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 to get the ball rolling.)

Highlights of Homecoming 2022 include:

Campus and Community Spirit Splash Decorating | Oct. 10-16 | EWU and extended community event

Eagle Family Homecoming Kick-Off | Monday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall.

Window Painting | Monday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. | Pence Union Building (PUB)

“Top That” Cake Decorating Contest | Tuesday, Oct. 11 from noon-1 p.m. | Nysether Community Room in the (NCR) Pence Union Building (PUB)

Car Bash – Hosted by Sorority and Fraternity Life | Wednesday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Arévalo Student Mall.

Comedy Night with ’06 Alumus Nate Jackson | Wednesday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m. | Nysether Community Room (NCR) in the Pence Union Building (PUB)

President’s Zumba Class | Thursday, Oct. 13, noon-1 p.m. | PEA 270

Campus Clue Competition | Thursday, Oct. 13, 3:45 p.m. | Pence Union Building (PUB)

Pep Rally and Bonfire | Thursday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. | Corner of 2nd Street and G Street in downtown Cheney

Bed Races | Thursday, Oct. 13, 7 p.m. | 1st Street in downtown Cheney

Campus and Community Spirit Splash Contest Judging | Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. | Various locations

Spirit Selfie | Friday, Oct. 14 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Pence Union Building (PUB) Welcome Desk

Blood Drive with Vitalant | Friday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Nysether Community Room (NCR) in the Pence Union Building (PUB)

Soccer vs. Sacramento State | Friday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. | EWU Soccer Field

An Evening for Red Turf Royalty | Friday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. | Pence Union Building (PUB)

Volleyball vs. Idaho | Friday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. | Reese Court

EWU Hockey Game vs. Utah | Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. | University Recreation Center (URC)

Alumni and Family Engagement Zone | Saturday, Oct. 15 at noon | P-12, outside of the Inferno Team Shop

EWU Football vs. Sacramento State | Saturday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. | Roos Field

Soccer vs. Portland State | Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. | EWU Soccer Field

Message to Faculty and Staff from EWU Housing & Residential Life:

The Faculty and Staff of Eastern Washington University are incredibly important parts of the EWU Family and as such, we wanted to specifically invite all of you to engage in Eagle Family Homecoming.

Last year, we opened the Team Challenge from just students to include faculty and staff. We are excited to continue this new tradition. The Team Challenge is your opportunity to engage with members of the Eagle Community and potentially have life long bragging rights. In fact, Team “Go Housing Eags” which was made up of Housing and some extended Student Affairs staff won the Team Challenge last year have been extremely boisterous about their win.

If you feel like the Team Challenge is too much of a commitment, please consider participating in the following events:

Kickoff and Car Bash – Join in the excitement as carnival games take over the campus mall. You can also donate to take a swing with a sledgehammer a car to raise money for the Miss Grace Leadership Scholarship. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at from 11a.m.-2 p.m. in the Arévalo Student Mall.

Spirit Splash Decorating Competition – Decorate your department/division office or PUB Window space to showcase your EWU spirit! Local businesses, student organizations, and EWU offices go all out to make sure all of our current and former students know it’s Homecoming and to compete for the Most Spirited Award. Judging takes place Friday, Oct. 14 starting at 10 a.m.

Bed Races – Teams of five compete in a relay race where 4 people push a bed on wheels carrying the fifth member down a block, the “rider” of the bed jumps off and puts on oversized pajamas, then they push the bed back down the street. This event does have a registration fee, but also awards cash prizes to the top teams! Races start on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m., following the Bon Fire on 1st St in Downtown Cheney.

We hope you will make some time to join in the festivities and celebrate EWU. Click here for full event descriptions and registration information or contact Michelle Schultz at mschultz@ewu.edu for specific questions about the events.