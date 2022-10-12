Center for Inclusive Excellence Celebrates Opening

A center designed to bring faculty and staff together to learn about diversity, equity and inclusion opened to a more than full house on Oct. 12.

The opening of the Center for Inclusive Excellence, located in Room 114 of Showalter Hall, was the perfect wrap-up to campus activities observing National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15-Oct. 15. The event attracted more than 150 members of the Eastern community, who stopped by to see the new center and enjoy an open house that included festive decorations and lunch catered by Arturo’s Mexican Restaurant, in Cheney.

Kim Davis, director for diversity and inclusion, started working on plans for the center a year ago. Stephanie Bradley came on board six months ago and the two, pictured below to the left, put those plans into motion. With the help of $150,000 in funding from the Washington State Legislature, they created a welcoming space designed for individual learning and reflection as well as group workshops, networking and other events.

Davis says the Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is pleased to offer the Center for Inclusive Excellence “as a community space to foster and promote faculty and staff professional and personal development in relation to diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

The center boasts beautiful art created by EWU student Ryan Van Meter and comfortable seating. There is a full library of books and resources that can be borrowed, movable tables for meetings and gatherings, and a Zoom setup equipped with audio and video.

The center will allow the Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to continue to build on current services that include DEI reading and affinity groups, trainings, consultations and more.

“The intent is that the center will create a stronger EWU culture through continuous learning, community, and collaboration,” Davis says.