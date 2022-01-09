Artist to Explore ‘Hidden or Invisible Emergencies’ in EWU Exhibit

Spokane artist and gallery owner Roin Morigeau’s new show, “Pull In Case Of Emergency III” will explore “the process of carving out a type of expression for the hidden or invisible emergencies that play out in our daily lives that go unnoticed.”  The exhibit will run Jan. 27 through March 4 in the EWU Gallery of Art.

Morigeau, a descendant of the Flathead Salish Tribe of Montana who identifies as a queer/ two-spirit interdisciplinary artist, deploys mixed-media such as drawing, painting, installation, and sculpture to investigate how physical and emotional trauma inform our lived experience, and how art can serve as a form of both protest and healing.

The artist will give a lecture at noon, Thursday, Jan. 27, in the EWU Gallery of Art with a reception to follow.  

A 2021 recipient of Grants for Artists’ Projects funding, Morigeau’s work is represented in numerous public and private collections, among them ARTSWA and the City of Spokane. He has been shown in numerous group and solo exhibitions including yəhaw̓ at King St. Station at Seattle Office of Arts + Culture, Whitworth University’s Bryon Oliver Gallery, Sacred Circle Gallery at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center, and the Chase Gallery at Spokane City Hall.

Morigeau is also the owner and curator of YES IS A FEELING, an artist-run studio and gallery in downtown Spokane that exhibits artists whose creative and intellectual work aims to challenge status quo thinking.

Hours: Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The gallery is closed on weekends, holidays and for spring break: March 23-27, 2022. Admission is free. Want to learn more about Morigeau’s work? Visit his website at roinmorigeau.com.

