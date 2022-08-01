Amazon Career Choice Partnership Already Attracting Students

During the 2021-22 academic year Eastern Washington University was selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to any of EWU’s 150+ programs and high-demand offerings.

Amazon Career Choice is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere.

According EWU Admissions, 17 students attended EWU during Spring 2022 term through Career Choice.

“Eastern is excited to team with Amazon, which is now a major employer in our region,” said Jonathan Anderson, EWU provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “EWU has always strived to provide access and opportunity for all people as they pursue their educational journey. This is just one more way the university can serve the community.”

Amazon’s Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators like Eastern, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their academic programs, assisting them with job placements and offering experiential learning opportunities that lead to career success.

Eastern’s degree offerings include affordable and flexible online options for degrees, certificates, add-on endorsements and continuing education. New students are welcome to apply for EWU’s fall 2022 quarter immediately. Learn more at Eastern’s Amazon Career Choice website.

“We’re looking forward to EWU coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon’s Career Choice program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. Today, over 80,000 Amazon employees around the world have already participated in Career Choice and we’ve seen first-hand how it can transform their lives.”

In the U.S., Amazon is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher-paying, in-demand jobs. For more information on Amazon’s Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice.

