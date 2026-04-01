Wildfire Smoke Protocols and Precautions

Due to the Spokane Complex Fires, our campus and surrounding areas are currently experiencing reduced air quality caused by wildfire smoke.

EWU’s Environmental Health & Safety (EH&S) team is closely monitoring local Air Quality Index (AQI) levels and working with regional health and emergency officials to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff. We encourage you to take the following steps:

Check Air Quality: Monitor real-time local air quality levels via AirNow.gov or your mobile weather app before heading outdoors.

Monitor real-time local air quality levels via or your mobile weather app before heading outdoors. Limit Your Time Outdoors: If you work outdoors, contact your supervisor about possible adjustments or an N95 mask. Additional N95 masks are available from EH&S, as well as the Pence Union Building, the University Recreation Center and the EWU Police Department.

If you work outdoors, contact your supervisor about possible adjustments or an N95 mask. Additional N95 masks are available from EH&S, as well as the Pence Union Building, the University Recreation Center and the EWU Police Department. Visit the EH&S Website: Review the training materials and learn of additional guidance.

Supervisors of employees who work outdoors must review this information carefully with their teams and should contact EH&S at envhea@ewu.edu or 509.359.6496 for more guidance. Your health and safety remain our top priorities.