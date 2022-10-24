Wild Moose Chase a Runaway Success

The Wild Moose Chase fun run was a major success this year, attracting 520 participants who ran 5K, 10k and 25k races for a chance to earn medals and, most importantly, support the EWU Doctor of Physical Therapy Program.

“I was thrilled with how this year’s race went,” says Bailey Servoss, a second-year physical therapy student who served as race director.

Nearly 60 EWU physical therapy students volunteered in various capacities for the Wild Moose Chase, which had 100 more registered runners than last year.

Participants traveled from all over the state and ranged in age from a 3-year-old, who walked the 5k course with his mother, to a 98-year-old, who took part in the virtual run.

Race proceeds will help to cover travel, transportation and lodging costs for second year DPT students to attend the Combined Sections Meeting, which is the largest national physical therapy conference. The meeting takes place in February 2023 in San Diego, California.

Thank you to all of the volunteers and race participants who made this year’s race a success!

