Widespread, third-party security breach surfaces

Eastern Washington University has been made aware of a third-party security breach potentially affecting many institutions globally that use Canvas, a learning management platform employed at EWU.

Canvas provider Instructure has notified EWU that a criminal threat actor obtained personal data from its systems associated with the university’s account. Based on Instructure’s analysis to date, the data does not include passwords, dates of birth, government identifiers, or financial information. We do not yet have information about whose information at EWU may have been impacted by this breach.

Instructure has indicated that its system is operational again and available for normal use.

EWU’s Information Security Office will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available. It also recommends vigilance in protecting personal information and caution regarding phishing attempts.