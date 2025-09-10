Wellness Wednesday: Depression Awareness

“All it takes is one person to start a conversation”

October is National Depression Awareness month, which the National Alliance on Mental Illness describes as “a time to raise awareness, spread hope, and spark meaningful action around one of the most urgent mental health issues of our time.”

Coming off the heels of September’s National Suicide Awareness Prevention Month, and with winter’s short, dark days right around the corner, awareness of depression and the risk of suicide has never been more crucial for supporting community health.

Let’s get the conversation started:

Without an open dialogue, those affected by suicide or suicidal ideation can feel isolated and overwhelmed by the taboo surrounding the topic. Data from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention cites suicide as the 11th leading cause of death in the United States. Another study estimates approximately 1.5 million suicide attempts in 2023 alone.

However, over 90 percent of adults in the U.S. believe suicide is preventable, according to another recent American Foundation for Suicide Prevention survey. So how can the stigma of silence and shame that too often prevents us from talking about mental health be broken?

Igniting a meaningful conversation about a topic like suicide prevention can often feel daunting, even – and especially – with those closest to us. While organizations like NAMI and 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, provide helpful tools and resources to continue these conversations, millions of people worldwide still suffer in silence.

As simple as it may sound, listening can save a life. Seize the Awkward, in partnership with NAMI and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, have spearheaded “We Can Talk About It,” a campaign designed to end the stigma associated with addressing and sharing mental health struggles.

“When the world doesn’t listen, be the friend who does. Many of us feel like we can’t discuss our mental health for many reasons. ‘We Can Talk About It’ encourages you to push past taboos and misconceptions about mental health by seizing the awkward, reaching out to a friend and checking in,” according to Seize the Awkward’s tips on “Having a Conversation.”

What are some warning signs?

You don’t need to be a mental health expert or a wordsmith to “seize the awkward.” Being cognizant of the signs that someone might be struggling is the first step toward checking in and talking about it. The following behaviors are potential warning signs to look for when assessing whether someone in your life may be silently suffering:

Impulsive behaviors or being more irritated than usual

Not functioning like their usual selves (i.e., change in habits of how they dress, general appearance, eating or sleeping habits)

Talking about feelings of loneliness or despair

Excessive worry

Trouble concentrating

Substance misuse

How to help when someone you know is struggling:

The key thing to remember when showing up for someone who may be having a hard time is that you don’t need to be perfect to make an impact. Oftentimes, listening and simply being present for the people in your life is enough to remind them that they are not alone.

“When we stand together in strength, dignity, hope, and purpose, we can make a difference – we can help save lives.” – Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Association

Campus Resources for Support: