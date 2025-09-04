Wellness Wednesday: April 9, 2025

Alcohol Awareness Month Resources

During Alcohol Awareness Month, held each April, national health organizations encourage you to update your knowledge on the adverse impacts of alcohol misuse and Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

Alcohol misuse is not only one of the leading causes of preventable deaths among Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but it’s also implicated in a range of negative health outcomes with both immediate and long-term effects.

The CDC defines “heavy drinking” as more than 8 drinks per week for women and more than 15 drinks per week for men. Heavy drinking increases the risk for heart disease, liver disease, stroke and certain types of cancer. Mental health can also be negatively impacted, as higher alcohol consumption is linked with higher rates of depression and anxiety.

The good news? Decreasing alcohol consumption by just a few drinks per week can lower health-related risks.

If you are looking to reduce your alcohol consumption, or seek resources for Alcohol Use Disorder, you have options:

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) National Helpline: SAMHSA runs a toll-free hotline you can call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Support is available in English and Spanish by phone 800.662.4357 or online .

. National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA): If you’re looking for professional counseling to help you change your relationship with alcohol, the NIAAA can help you find therapists, recovery programs and medical care near you. You can also use the free treatment navigator to get started.

to get started. Alcoholics Anonymous (AA): AA offers a 12-step recovery approach. You can see whether this program works for you by checking out one of its many chapters across the country and online .

. Spokane’s Recovery Cafe is a local resource for those seeking community support for substance use. You can learn more here.

On EWU’s campus, Eagles for Recovery provides support for students seeking to navigate recovery while pursuing their education. While Wellness Wednesday typically focuses on wellness for faculty and staff, Eagles for Recovery is an outlet to which you can direct students who may be struggling.

“Alcohol use is something all college campuses face,” says Samantha Auble, EWU’s prevention and recovery center coordinator. “We do see this on EWU’s campus.”

The Eagles for Recovery lounge is located in Showalter 118. It hosts weekly drop-in hours for students who are actively in recovery, curious about recovery or looking for a place to build community, Auble says.

“We also offer one-to-one recovery coaching for those who need to talk with a certified coach about their addiction, and we table around campus providing education and resources,” says Auble. “Faculty and staff can help struggling students by having them look at the Eagles for Recovery website, walking them to the lounge or having them email recovery@ewu.edu to schedule an appointment.”

Eagles for Recovery also posts about educational opportunities and events on their Instagram page: @eaglesforrecovery.

Wellness News and Resources