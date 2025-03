The Department of Wellness and Movement Sciences is offering free fitness classes for faculty and staff beginning Tuesday, April 1. The early afternoon classes include Group Strength and Yoga.

Yoga is offered on Monday and Wednesday at 1 p.m. (and meets with a student class).

Group Strength is scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday at noon.

All classes are held in PEA 270 and faculty and staff members of all fitness abilities are welcomed to attend.