Visit Spokane recently presented Melissa Huggins ’11, former executive director of Spokane Arts, with its 2023 Placemaker Award for leadership excellence in tourism.

Huggins is the new deputy director of Whipsmart, the statewide trade organization that supports creative workers and businesses.

This lifetime achievement award, bestowed by the Visit Spokane Board of Directors, is given to honorees that exhibit a career-long commitment to the tourism industry, among other criteria.