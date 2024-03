The EWU University Recreation Center (URC) is responding to community requests by doing a trial schedule for spring quarter.

For the next few months, the URC fitness center will open earlier on certain days to better accommodate the schedules of some exercisers.

The spring quarter schedule is as follows:

Monday/Wednesday/Friday: 5:15 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Tuesday/Thursday: 6:15 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Sat/Sun: 8:15-7:30 p.m.

**The URA will be closed May 25-27 for Memorial Day.