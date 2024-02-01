Urban and Regional Planning Hosting Speaker Series: April 5-June 7

Eastern Washington University Urban and Regional Planning is sponsoring a Lunch and Learn lecture series for the upcoming spring quarter. The events will be held at noon on Fridays inside the Catalyst, Room 306. The presentations will also be live-streamed via Zoom.

While attending each week’s lecture is required for students registered for PLAN 498, the broader community is welcome to attend.

Lunch and Learn Friday lecture series schedule:

TOPICS in ENVIRONMENTAL PLANNING

APRIL 5 |Len Zickler

PLANNING & THE ARTS

APRIL 12 | Deven Smith, EWU URP student

Jeff Ferguson, artist and executive director Elk Soup

Karen Mobley, artist and former executive director of Spokane Arts

WA STATE PARKS PLANNING PROCESS

APRIL 19 | Genevieve “Gen” Dial, statewide parks planner, Washington State Parks

AVISTA-SPOKANE TRIBE ENERGY PARTNERSHIP

APRIL 26 | Meghan Pinch, manager, Energy Efficiency Programs, Avista Utilities

PARKS PLANNING at the COUNTY LEVEL

MAY 3 |Scott Chesney, director of Planning Services, Spokane County

PUBLIC SPEAKING & COMMUNICATION

MAY 10 | Levi Basinger, Associate Planner, Spokane Valley

SPOKANE’S HOUSING CONTINUUM &

GAPS in SERVING LOW-INCOME RESIDENTS

MAY 17 | Arielle Anderson, director of Community Housing and Human Services, City of Spokane

GRANT WRITING FOR PLANNERS

MAY 24 | Rachelle Bradley, project manager, SCJ Alliance

WORKING with CONSOLIDATED PLANS/ ACTION PLANS: a Panel Discussion

MAY 31 | David Grechko, EWU Urban and Regional Planning student; George Dahl, Spokane County Housing and Community Development program manager; Aiden Fritz, Spokane County, Community Development program manager; Brittney Reed, Spokane County, Community Development specialist;

Pavel Parfilo, Spokane County, Affordable Housing Program manager

THE PROMISE AND PERIL of the SMART CITY MOVEMENT

JUNE 7 | Mason Burley, CEO, Urbanova

**For more information, please contact Dr. Matthew Anderson: manderson22@ewu.ed.