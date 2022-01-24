UndocuAlly Winter Workshops are Open

Home » UndocuAlly Winter Workshops are Open

Registration opens today for UndocuALLY Workshops offered during Winter Quarter 2022.

UndocuALLY is intended for anyone (faculty, staff, and students are welcome) who is interested in being a responsible and visible ally for undocumented students on the EWU campus.

The Multicultural Center UndocuALLY workshops advance awareness of the undocumented community, with a particular focus on our EWU undocumented student experience. The workshops enhance the knowledge of our campus community about the needs of undocumented folks both on campus and in our world.

UndocuALLY is a 2-hour workshop, offered periodically throughout each quarter. UndocuALLY workshops help participants learn to do the following:

1. Differentiate between DACA, undocumented, and international student statuses
2. Name systemic disparities faced by undocumented students in higher education
3. Identify resources for undocumented students (both on and off campus)
4. Recognize how through our roles at EWU we can support undocumented students

Register for UndocuAlly today. For questions please send an email to mcc@ewu.edu.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University