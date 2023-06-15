Twelve Month Pay Reminder

Home » Twelve Month Pay Reminder

For faculty who wish to participate, Twelve Month Pay enrollment forms must be received by Human Resources no later than Monday, August 7.

This is a reminder that if you are a tenured faculty, tenure track faculty, or senior lecturer and wish to participate in the Twelve Month Pay program, enrollment forms must be received by Human Resources by August 7.

If you are currently enrolled in the program and wish to continue, no action is necessary. Once enrolled in the plan, participation continues for future academic years until the participant timely elects to withdraw or terminates employment.

If you would like to withdraw from the plan, you must submit a withdrawal form by the election deadline to the Human Resources Office. An election to withdraw will be effective as of the next academic year. If you are planning to retire at the end of this next academic year, you may want to withdraw from the plan.

Access to Twelve Month Pay enrollment/withdrawal forms, as well as the plan summary and Frequently Asked Questions are located on the Human Resources website.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University