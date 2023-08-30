Thomas Hammer Selling Trailhead Bars to Help Fire Victims

Thomas Hammer has partnered with GreatPNW and PNW Provisions to raise money for those impacted by the recent fires.

Starting this week, Thomas Hammer on the Cheney campus will join other Thomas Hammer stores in selling Trailhead Bars for $1 each as a fundraiser.

Every dollar is a 100 percent donation that will be matched for a total gift of $2 to the Innovia Foundation. The money will be used to benefit community members affected by the Gray, Oregon Road and Winona wildfires.

Flavors Include: