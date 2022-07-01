The Writers’ Center is Open for Summer Quarter

The Writers’ Center helps with any writing, at any stage, so come make an appointment with one of our professional Responders!

Taking a summer class? Working on your resume? Applying for graduate school or a scholarship? In the middle of your thesis or senior capstone? This summer, the Writers’ Center is offering in-person and Zoom appointments, as well as written feedback. We’re open Monday through Friday in the JFK Library Learning Commons and offer written feedback appointments on the weekends. You can even schedule weekly appointments with the same Responder to tackle longer projects!

To get started and schedule an appointment, make an account on our website.