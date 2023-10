Thank you to our amazing students, faculty and staff for supporting the MultiCare Bridge to Brunch fun run, an event that EWU also helped to sponsor.

Fourteen EWU students helped out at the event, held the morning of Saturday, Sept. 30, working at registration and volunteer check-in, serving as course guides and more.

Special thanks to Michele Thompson who helped coordinate CHSPH representation, and to Jennifer Hinkle who took the lead on the EWU booth all morning.