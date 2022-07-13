Support Your Individual and Workplace Wellbeing with EAP

Home » Support Your Individual and Workplace Wellbeing with EAP

As we enter July, we hope that your summer will include a window to relax and recharge.

In spite of the warm weather, and given all that has been happening close to home and throughout the world, many of us may be struggling, or feeling lost or overwhelmed. Please know that the EAP is here to help. 

EAP is offering the following resources to help employees learn about the causes and impacts of traumatic events and how we can better understand and support ourselves, our team and our staff:

Newsletters

The July/August EAP newsletters focus on the causes and impacts of traumatic events and how we can better understand and support ourselves, our team and our staff.

The Employee Newsletter focuses on adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), which are traumatic events or situations that happen during childhood and lead to long term stress. We learn about causes, symptoms and triggers of ACEs, as well as strategies for coping and recovery.

The Supervisor Newsletter focuses on a trauma-informed approach to supervision, which can make the difference when fostering healthy interactions in the workplace. The article covers how to recognize and understand trauma-driven behavior, and fundamentals of trauma-informed approaches to communications and collaboration.

Work/Life Services

Through the EAP Work/Life site we can access tools and resources to help us establish boundaries with screen time and form better digital health habits, including this month’s on-demand seminar, Unplugged: Digital Detoxing. This seminar is available beginning Tuesday, July 19. Access the Work/Life site by logging in with your Organization Code, EWU.

Webinars

Learn about all that EAP offers at the live half-hour EAP Orientation webinar from 3-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, in future months, or via on-demand. EAP also offers a variety of on-demand webinars which can help us create psychological safety on our teams, understand and manage stress in our lives, adapt to the many changes we’ve experienced over the last couple of years, and more.

Don’t hesitate to reach out at 1.877.313.4455 or online, if you need assistance.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University