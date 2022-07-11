Summer Orientations are Back!

The Office of Orientation and Family Programs is excited to welcome new students and their families for in-person visits to Eastern Washington University this summer! Our Cheney campus will host new students and their families on the following dates:

  • Friday, July 15
  • Monday, July 18
  • Friday, July 29
  • Monday, Aug. 1

Campus will be buzzing with new faces, and our newest Eagles deserve the warmest welcome possible, so, please wear your Eagle gear on orientation days. Also, be as helpful as possible and come prepared to answer any questions or direct our new students and their families to their destinations. Your enthusiasm is much appreciated!

To view the schedule of activities for orientation, please check out the New Student Orientation website.

