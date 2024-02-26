Summer 2024 Study Abroad in Spain

Do you want to study abroad in Salamanca in the summer? Apply now and have the summer of your life!

One of the most enriching experiences in a student’s life is the opportunity to study abroad. The Spanish program offers the Summer Program in Salamanca (Colegio Delibes), Spain, July 27-August 17.

This is an excellent opportunity to learn Spanish and sharpen interpersonal communication skills and cultural competency. The city of Salamanca is a superb and classic example of the Medieval and Golden Age of Spain, recognized internationally as the premier location for learning Spanish. Full of cultural events, Salamanca is the site of one of the oldest universities in Europe. Due to its historical-architectonic landmarks, it was recognized as a World Heritage City by UNESCO and the Cultural Capital of Europe in 2002. APPROVED PRICE FOR SUMMER 2024 IS $ 3,000.

If you are interested in participating in this program and traveling with us this summer, we encourage you to:

*Get more information about the program at: https://www.ewu.edu/cahss/hamll/modern-languages-literatures/

*Obtain or renew your passport. The current processing time is between 6 and 9 weeks. For additional information and applications, go to: http://travel.state.gov/

*Apply to the program: https://forms.gle/2WCSZbiAkmSAQV6y6

*Attend one of the Orientation Sessions:

March 7, 3 p.m., Patterson Hall 221

April 18, 3 p.m., Patterson Hall 221

May 9, 3 p.m., Patterson Hall 221

For further information, please do not hesitate to contact Professor Natalia Ruiz-Rubio (nruizrubio@ewu.edu). or Prof. José García Sánchez (jgarcia@ewu.edu).

We are looking forward to our time together in Salamanca, Spain!

