Subject: Beware of Phishing and Spoofing Attempts

Eastern Washington University recently was made aware of phishing and spoofing attempts where fraudsters attempted to impersonate university leadership in emails and text messages to employees, alumni and various volunteer board members. These messages often created a sense of urgency and asked that immediate action be taken as either a favor or request of the imposter.

If you are not expecting such a message or request, please immediately report any suspicious activity to infosecurity@ewu.edu so action can be immediately taken if needed. We’ve published the following knowledge base article to help you identify some of the most common tactics used, along with sample messages: Read.

University employees will never ask you to purchase gift cards on their behalf. Any message that is unexpected should always be considered suspicious and carefully examined.