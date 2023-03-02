Subject: Beware of Phishing and Spoofing Attempts

Home » Subject: Beware of Phishing and Spoofing Attempts

Eastern Washington University recently was made aware of phishing and spoofing attempts where fraudsters attempted to impersonate university leadership in emails and text messages to employees, alumni and various volunteer board members. These messages often created a sense of urgency and asked that immediate action be taken as either a favor or request of the imposter.

If you are not expecting such a message or request, please immediately report any suspicious activity to infosecurity@ewu.edu so action can be immediately taken if needed. We’ve published the following knowledge base article to help you identify some of the most common tactics used, along with sample messages: Read.

University employees will never ask you to purchase gift cards on their behalf. Any message that is unexpected should always be considered suspicious and carefully examined.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University