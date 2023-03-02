Study-Abroad Orientation for Salamanca, Spain

Home » Study-Abroad Orientation for Salamanca, Spain

Eastern Washington University’s Modern Languages and Literatures is offering a 5-credit Spanish language course during a three-week stay at Colegio Delibes in Salamanca, Spain. An orientation session for students interested in Study Abroad in Salamanca, Spain will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, in Patterson Hall, Room 118.

The program offers students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enhance language proficiency, increase cultural awareness and gain an international perspective. It is directed by EWU Professors Natalia Ruiz-Rubio and Parker Shaw, along with Colegio Delibes faculty.

The price is $3,000 and the program includes the following:

  • Tuition: five credits (one extra if needed for financial aid)
  • Lodging with host families in individual rooms
  • Three meals a day
  • One laundry service per week
  • Four daily lessons
  • Health insurance
  • One-day trip to Aveiro, Portugal
  • One-day trip to Segovia and Ávila
  • Free cultural activities in Salamanca (art classes, etc.)
  • Bus transportation from Madrid to Salamanca upon arrival

Passport fees and airfare are NOT included.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply for the Salamanca Study Abroad Program, please access this website link.

Registration and Payment Deadlines:

Mid-March: Register for the program after consulting with Professor Natalia Ruiz-Rubio or Professor Parker Shaw.
June 23, 2023: Final payment deadline (first day of Summer Quarter)

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University