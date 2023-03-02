Study-Abroad Orientation for Salamanca, Spain

Eastern Washington University’s Modern Languages and Literatures is offering a 5-credit Spanish language course during a three-week stay at Colegio Delibes in Salamanca, Spain. An orientation session for students interested in Study Abroad in Salamanca, Spain will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, in Patterson Hall, Room 118.

The program offers students a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enhance language proficiency, increase cultural awareness and gain an international perspective. It is directed by EWU Professors Natalia Ruiz-Rubio and Parker Shaw, along with Colegio Delibes faculty.

The price is $3,000 and the program includes the following:

Tuition: five credits (one extra if needed for financial aid)

Lodging with host families in individual rooms

Three meals a day

One laundry service per week

Four daily lessons

Health insurance

One-day trip to Aveiro, Portugal

One-day trip to Segovia and Ávila

Free cultural activities in Salamanca (art classes, etc.)

Bus transportation from Madrid to Salamanca upon arrival

Passport fees and airfare are NOT included.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply for the Salamanca Study Abroad Program, please access this website link.

Registration and Payment Deadlines:

Mid-March: Register for the program after consulting with Professor Natalia Ruiz-Rubio or Professor Parker Shaw.

June 23, 2023: Final payment deadline (first day of Summer Quarter)