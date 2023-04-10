Students and Employees Asked to Participate in Campus Climate Surveys

Letter from President Shari McMahan on April 10, 2023

Dear campus community,

Over the last several years, our university has worked on innovative approaches to prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion on campus. We have utilized Campus Climate Surveys every five years to measure the perceptions of students, faculty and staff on our progress in fostering an inclusive campus environment. We last conducted a climate survey in 2018.

As we open our 2023 Campus Climate Survey today, we are seeking your thoughtful feedback. As a university that pursues continuous growth, we want to know what works well at EWU and also where more progress is needed to attain our goal of an inclusive campus. Survey data will inform decisions for future support, practices, and initiatives.

The survey is open for three weeks: Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 28. The survey typically takes less than 15 minutes to complete and it can be accessed by computer or smartphone.

Please use the following link to complete the 2023 EWU Campus Climate Survey:

https://heds.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_die3NN5dyHiuRj8

Please note: Participation in the survey is completely voluntary. Participants’ responses are anonymous. The 2023 survey is administered by the Higher Education Data Sharing Consortium (HEDS), and they compile the data for EWU. The data file provided to EWU by HEDS excludes any identifying personal information. Any questions about the survey may be directed to Jake Morrison (jmorrison@ewu.edu) or Kim Davis (kdavis2@ewu.edu).

As an incentive for those who complete their survey early, we will have a “Pizza for Participation” party on the Cheney campus on the following dates and times. This is for students, faculty and staff. Show us a screenshot of your “Survey Completed!” page and enjoy a slice!

Cheney

Monday – Thursday, April 10-13

11-1 p.m. daily

Location: Tables outside of the PUB NCR

Look for us in Spokane, too! We will have tables on the first-floor lobby of the Catalyst Building with takeaway treats for Spokane faculty, staff, and students on the following dates and times.

Spokane

Tuesday, April 11 and Thursday, April 13

9-8 p.m.

Location: Tables on the first-floor lobby of the Catalyst Building

Thank you for your commitment to making EWU the best it can be!

In gratitude,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President, Eastern Washington University