CPoS is a Banner module that leverages the Degree Audit to determine whether courses that a student is enrolled meet the eligibility requirements for federal financial aid.

This tool allows EWU to better ensure financial aid compliance and supports students in timely degree completion with reduced costs.

Please join us for the following open sessions:

Friday, April 26 | 10 a.m. | PAT 119 (or Zoom)

Tuesday, May 14 | 3 p.m. | Faculty Commons (or Zoom)