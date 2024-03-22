Spring into Action: Campus Clean-up Day 2024

Building upon the Earth Week celebrations, we’re thrilled to announce our first ever Spring into Action: Campus Clean-up Day on Friday, April 26.

Eagles all across campus have asked for a day to get outside, get a little dirty and help keep our campus the beautiful destination point that we all love.

Well, we heard you! Building upon the Earth Week celebrations, we’re thrilled to announce and share details for our first ever Spring into Action: Campus Clean-up Day.

In coordination with our Grounds Team and the Office of Sustainability, we have identified several high-need areas in and around the Cheney campus that could benefit from some extra TLC. Every helping hand will make a difference, whether it’s pulling weeds, planting flowers, refreshing bark or collecting litter, there will be projects for all ability levels. If you would like to join the fun, and show our campus some love, please use the registration link to sign-up.

Spring into Action: Campus Clean-up Day:

Date: Friday, April 26

Time: 9-11 a.m. for the campus clean-up | 11:30-1 p.m. for lunch

Location: Cheney campus – locations, assignments and full details will be shared the week of the event.

Please direct any questions to Nate Bryant at nbryant2@ewu.edu. For persons requesting accommodations, please contact Nate Bryant at nbryant2@ewu.edu at least two weeks prior to the event.