Speaker Series: Future of Work and Entrepreneurship in Spokane: March 13

The EWU School of Business is hosting a speaker series called the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship in Spokane over the next few months.

The events are designed to engage and connect students with large businesses in our area, providing an opportunity to foster relationships with key industry players and meet some of the very people who are shaping the workforce.

Join the School of Business for the inaugural event, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at the Catalyst Building, 601 E. Riverside.

Rand Miller, co-founder and CEO of Cyan will be our first guest presenter, along with Hannah Gamiel, a computer science graduate of Whitworth University and step-daughter to Miller, who is now the company’s development director.

Miller is the co-founder and CEO of the cult game company, Cyan Worlds. He and his brother Robyn started the firm in north Spokane and enjoyed immediate success with the launch of their first game, Myst¸ in 1993. For nearly a decade, Myst was the world’s number one game by sales. Since then, Cyan Worlds has released several other games, in the same genre: URU, Firmament, Riven, Obduction and several sequels to Myst, including a VR version. Cyan Worlds is now the oldest surviving independent game studio in the U.S., still located in north Spokane.

Stayed tuned for news of additional speakers for the Future of Work and Entrepreneurship in Spokane series. For more information or to request accommodations, please contact Habib Islam, PhD, at hislam@ewu.edu.

