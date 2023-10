The EWU campus community is invited to a grand opening and ribbon cutting at the SIERR Building at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

SIERR, the new home for EWU’s Communication Sciences & Disorders and Nursing programs, is located at 850 E. Spokane Falls Blvd., in Spokane.

Please register to attend by Thursday, Oct.19.

People with special accommodations may contact Rose Knight at chsph@ewu.edu.