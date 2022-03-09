Showalter Lights Honor Ukraine, Panel Discussion on Thursday

In a show of support for the people of Ukraine, the lights in EWU’s Showalter Auditorium form the image of the Ukrainian flag.

University Production Manager Nick Palmieri created the bright blue and yellow image utilizing the auditorium lighting system. He plans to leave the auditorium doors open throughout the day so people can see the display. Anyone is welcome to go inside and have a moment of silence, say a prayer or talk.

From noon to 1 p.m, on Thursday, March 10, the community is invited to a panel discussion about Ukraine, in Showalter 109. Eastern’s Department of Political Science and Public Policy and the International Affairs Program are presenting the discussion which examines the causes and consequences of the current crisis in Ukraine. A question and answer session will follow.

The display will continue daily from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. as long as Palmieri is in the office or the auditorium isn’t rented for an event that day.

