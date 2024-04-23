Selection of Executive Assistant to the Provost and VP of Academic Affairs

After a highly competitive search for the executive assistant to the provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, we are pleased to announce that Bekah Bray was hired for this position.

Bray is currently the executive assistant to the dean for the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and has served in that role since 2018. She brings a wealth o knowledge and expertise in providing executive-level support for day-to-day administration, faculty and staff personnel matters, and policies and procedures. Bray received her bachelor’s in government, pre-law, in 2015 and her Master in Education, both from Eastern Washington University.

We also want to express our sincere gratitude to Felicia Jensen, who is currently serving in the position, and is retiring at the end of this Summer.

Please join me in welcoming Bray to this role.

