Research Events are Officially Scheduled for 2024

It’s time to start thinking about the upcoming research events we celebrate each year on the EWU Cheney Campus and at the Catalyst.

A committee is actively engaged in planning the 2024 EWU Student Research and Creative Works Symposium! Mark your calendars for Tuesday, May 7, and Wednesday, May 8, 2024, as we come together to celebrate our outstanding students, along with their dedicated mentors. This event provides a large platform for students to showcase their research and creative works in a professional setting.

In addition, don’t miss the chance to participate in the 2024 College of Health Science and Public Health (CHSPH) Celebration of Scholarly Works, scheduled earlier in the year, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Catalyst building.

Your active involvement is crucial to the success of these events! As you engage with students and provide mentorship, we kindly request that you keep the 2024 EWU Student Research and Creative Works Symposium and the Celebration of Scholarly Works in your discussions. Your support and encouragement play a vital role in empowering our students to excel and shine on these important occasions.

Questions? Please contact symposium@ewu.edu or Symposium Committee Chair, Justin Otto, at jotto@ewu.edu.