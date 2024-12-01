Required Training for New Employees

All new employees, including student employees, are required to complete Title IX, hazing, DEI and ethics (Policy Workshop) training for employees.

A training opportunity is available, from 9 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, May 8, in Tawanka 215.

Note that the first two hours of the training cover the required topics of Title IX, hazing and DEI. The third hour of the training is optional and focuses on Ethics and Records. We highly encourage new employees to attend all three hours if possible.

No pre-registration is required. Thank you for participating!

Release time must be coordinated with your supervisor. For questions and/or accommodation requests, please contact Michelle Ferazza at 509.359.6790 or mferazza@ewu.edu.