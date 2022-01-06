Help with Procurement Is Now Available Online

Procurement has moved to an electronic help request system, in lieu of email requests.

In order to better service the campus community, with the help of IT, Procurement has moved to an electronic help request system for you to connect with us for assistance with contracts, service agreements, electronic notification for approvals for Requisitions (REQs), and requests for review of software licenses and hardware and software.

If you need help, please use this link. The form is within the Service Categories, on the left of the page. Click Contracts and the icons will appear. Choose the icon for the type of service you need from Procurement. Choices include Contract/Agreement Review, Purchasing Requisition Notification, or Software License Review (hardware/software requests included).

Contract/Agreement Review: Use this to request help in creating, updating or clarifying how to work with a particular vendor. Provide the details in the request and upload any documents that would help the process.

Purchasing Requisition Notification: After you place a request in Banner, use this link to notify your budget authority that the REQ is waiting for approval. Once it is approved, Procurement will be notified of the approval and will process the purchase order. You can load any documentation related to the REQ into the request for easy approval and purchase order creation.

Software License Review: You can use this icon if your request deals with software licenses, IT hardware or software. IT will review the request through this link.

If more information, visit the site or call any of the Procurement team at their extensions: Michael Pflieger #6804, Lindsay McKay #6055, Ken Ripley #2885, Vergel Dancel #6989 or Michelle Rasmussen #6448.