President’s Message for Employee Appreciation Day

Message sent from President Shari McMahan on Friday, March 1.
Dear faculty and staff,
Today is National Employee Appreciation Day! On this special day, I want to
take the opportunity to say thank you. Each day, you bring your unique talents,
perspectives, and expertise to EWU, enriching our campus community and
fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and inclusivity. I see and
appreciate the good work, the small acts of kindness, and the unwavering
support for our students. Thank you for all you do for EWU! We all contribute
to the success of our students and our institution, and each person is a valued
member of the Eagle family. Thank you.
In gratitude,
Dr. Shari McMahan
President