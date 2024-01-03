President’s Message for Employee Appreciation Day

Dear faculty and staff, Today is National Employee Appreciation Day! On this special day, I want to take the opportunity to say thank you. Each day, you bring your unique talents, perspectives, and expertise to EWU, enriching our campus community and fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and inclusivity. I see and appreciate the good work, the small acts of kindness, and the unwavering support for our students. Thank you for all you do for EWU! We all contribute to the success of our students and our institution, and each person is a valued member of the Eagle family. Thank you. In gratitude,

Dr. Shari McMahan

President